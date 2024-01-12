No evidence that Ukraine illegally exported US-supplied weapons - Pentagon

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 93116 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 110801 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 140552 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 137927 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176391 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171680 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283050 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178215 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167216 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148839 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 106921 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today
March 2, 05:34 AM • 87805 views

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 87805 views
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 40251 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack
March 2, 07:01 AM • 62353 views

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 62353 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him
10:40 AM • 49510 views

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 49510 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 93116 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283050 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 250631 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250631 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 235749 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261037 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 49510 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 140552 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 106830 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106830 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 106825 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106825 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 122921 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122921 views
No evidence that Ukraine illegally exported US-supplied weapons - Pentagon

No evidence that Ukraine illegally exported US-supplied weapons - Pentagon

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31311 views

Pentagon finds no credible evidence of Ukraine's illegal exports of U.S.-supplied weapons; Ukraine grants full access for accountability.

Ukraine has provided its American partners with full information for accounting and inventory of weapons transferred to the country as military aid. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder during a briefing, UNN reports .

"It's important to note that the Ukrainians have offered unprecedented access to information related to the equipment we provide. As such, they fully understand and support our need for reporting

Ryder said

Details

Ryder commented on the latest report by the US Department of Defense Inspector General that about 40,000 US weapons provided to Ukraine were allegedly not properly accounted for.

The Pentagon spokesperson emphasized that there is currently "no credible evidence of the illegal withdrawal of modern conventional weapons provided by the United States from Ukraine." However, there are cases of Russia spreading disinformation to the exact opposite effect.

Ryder noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are using the provided weapons effectively.

Kirby explains how the US controls weapons provided to Ukraine12.01.24, 00:37 • 31160 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

