No evidence that Ukraine illegally exported US-supplied weapons - Pentagon

Ukraine has provided its American partners with full information for accounting and inventory of weapons transferred to the country as military aid. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder during a briefing, UNN reports .

"It's important to note that the Ukrainians have offered unprecedented access to information related to the equipment we provide. As such, they fully understand and support our need for reporting Ryder said

Details

Ryder commented on the latest report by the US Department of Defense Inspector General that about 40,000 US weapons provided to Ukraine were allegedly not properly accounted for.

The Pentagon spokesperson emphasized that there is currently "no credible evidence of the illegal withdrawal of modern conventional weapons provided by the United States from Ukraine." However, there are cases of Russia spreading disinformation to the exact opposite effect.

Ryder noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are using the provided weapons effectively.

