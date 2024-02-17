New decree exempts Kherson from paying for utilities for the period of russian occupation

A new government decree on payment for housing and communal services for the period of occupation by russian troops is in effect. This is reported by the Kherson City Council, UNN reports.

Details

Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1,405 dated December 29, 2023, regarding payment for housing and communal services came into force.

According to this document, it is prohibited to charge fees and collect debts for housing and communal services from residents of settlements that were under occupation by Russian troops.

Kherson also fell into this category for the period from March 2 to November 11, 2022.

Accordingly, if you have already paid for utilities during the occupation, these amounts will be transferred to the current period as an overpayment. If you did not pay for services during the occupation, these amounts are not considered a debt.

Add

However, after the de-occupation, utility bills and debts are not canceled, even in the area of active hostilities, which currently includes the Kherson city territorial community.

Kherson Regional Military Administration restricts access to one of the city's districts for foreign volunteers