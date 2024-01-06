ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Nayev checks combat readiness of stronghold in Kyiv region

Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev checked the readiness and logistics of one of the strongholds in Kyiv region, emphasizing the maintenance of soldiers' field comfort.

The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, visited one of the strongholds of the unit performing combat missions in Kyiv region. He inspected the state of combat readiness and logistics. Serhiy Nayev reported this in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

At the moment, logistics support in the Northern Operational Zone is focused on making every soldier feel as comfortable as possible in the field. Of course, this is not an easy task, so the logistics services are working to ensure that all types of support are delivered to every serviceman

noted Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev.

Details 

The positions and dugouts of this unit are equipped in a reliable and high-quality manner. The unit has taken into account the peculiarities of the terrain and ensured maximum comfort for the personnel, as far as possible in the field.

Ukrainian air defense has enough ammunition to repel several more powerful russian attacks - Nayev04.01.24, 14:59 • 22032 views

I made sure that everything is in order with the logistics here. The soldiers are provided with normal food. Living conditions are quite decent. The shelters are warm and  cozy, but there are no limits to perfection. We will continue to address the issue of logistical support for our soldiers to make them feel even more comfortable

said Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev.
Lilia Podolyak

