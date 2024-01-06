Nayev checks combat readiness of stronghold in Kyiv region

The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, visited one of the strongholds of the unit performing combat missions in Kyiv region. He inspected the state of combat readiness and logistics. Serhiy Nayev reported this in his telegram channel, UNN reports.

At the moment, logistics support in the Northern Operational Zone is focused on making every soldier feel as comfortable as possible in the field. Of course, this is not an easy task, so the logistics services are working to ensure that all types of support are delivered to every serviceman noted Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev.

Details

The positions and dugouts of this unit are equipped in a reliable and high-quality manner. The unit has taken into account the peculiarities of the terrain and ensured maximum comfort for the personnel, as far as possible in the field.

