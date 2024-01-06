Nayev checks combat readiness of stronghold in Kyiv region
Kyiv • UNN
Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev checked the readiness and logistics of one of the strongholds in Kyiv region, emphasizing the maintenance of soldiers' field comfort.
The Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev, visited one of the strongholds of the unit performing combat missions in Kyiv region. He inspected the state of combat readiness and logistics. Serhiy Nayev reported this in his telegram channel, UNN reports.
At the moment, logistics support in the Northern Operational Zone is focused on making every soldier feel as comfortable as possible in the field. Of course, this is not an easy task, so the logistics services are working to ensure that all types of support are delivered to every serviceman
Details
The positions and dugouts of this unit are equipped in a reliable and high-quality manner. The unit has taken into account the peculiarities of the terrain and ensured maximum comfort for the personnel, as far as possible in the field.
Ukrainian air defense has enough ammunition to repel several more powerful russian attacks - Nayev04.01.24, 14:59 • 22032 views
I made sure that everything is in order with the logistics here. The soldiers are provided with normal food. Living conditions are quite decent. The shelters are warm and cozy, but there are no limits to perfection. We will continue to address the issue of logistical support for our soldiers to make them feel even more comfortable