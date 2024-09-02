National Cashback Beta Test Launched in Diia: How to Join the Program

Today, on September 2, the beta test of the National Cashback through Diia has begun. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, UNN writes.

Update your Action, join the National Cashback via the app, and get up to UAH 3 thousand monthly - the Ministry of Digital Transformation notes.

The Ministry notes that the first month will be a beta test.

To join, first open a special bank account and then select the National Cashback service in the app. You can spend the funds on utilities, medical services, transportation, mobile communications, sports, movies, or donate to the Defense Forces or invest in military bonds - the Ministry of Digital Transformation added.

Recall

In Ukraine, the government is launching a national cashback on September 2 - Ukrainians will receive 10% compensation for purchases of “Made in Ukraine” goods.

Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Nadiia Bihun said that the Ministry of Economy forecasts that the impact of the cashback program on Ukrainian goods on GDP in 2024 will be about 0.25% of a point, stimulating the consumer economy in the medium and long term.