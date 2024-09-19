Mostly dry and sometimes strong winds: weather forecast for today

On September 19, Ukraine will have mostly no precipitation, with short-term rains possible only in the southwest and Crimea. The temperature during the day is 21-26°C, with strong winds in some places. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.



Details

According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation today, with only short-term rain in the southwestern part and Crimea.

East, northeast wind, 7-12 m / s, in the southern part, in some places in the eastern and central regions gusts of 15-20 m / s.

Temperatures are 9-14° at night, 12-17° in the south; 21-26° during the day, 15-20° in the Carpathians.

In Kyiv region

No precipitation. Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 9-14°, during the day 21-26°.