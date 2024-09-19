Mostly dry and sometimes strong winds: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
On September 19, Ukraine will be mostly without precipitation, with short-term rains possible only in the southwest and Crimea. The temperature will be 21-26°C during the day and 9-14°C at night. In the south and east, wind gusts up to 15-20 m/s.
On September 19, Ukraine will have mostly no precipitation, with short-term rains possible only in the southwest and Crimea. The temperature during the day is 21-26°C, with strong winds in some places. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, there will be no precipitation today, with only short-term rain in the southwestern part and Crimea.
East, northeast wind, 7-12 m / s, in the southern part, in some places in the eastern and central regions gusts of 15-20 m / s.
Temperatures are 9-14° at night, 12-17° in the south; 21-26° during the day, 15-20° in the Carpathians.
In Kyiv region
No precipitation. Northeast wind, 5-10 m/s. Temperature at night 9-14°, during the day 21-26°.