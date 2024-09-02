Missile attack on Dnipro: one killed and three injured
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy forces launched a missile attack on the Dnipro River. The attack killed one person and wounded three others. The enemy shelled residential buildings in the city.
In Dnipro, Russians killed one person and wounded three others. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.
According to the latest information, one person was killed and three others were wounded in an enemy rocket attack.
Earlier, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA informed that the aggressor had shelled residential buildings in the city.
