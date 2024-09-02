Missile attack on Dnipro: one killed and three injured

In Dnipro, Russians killed one person and wounded three others. This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak, according to UNN.

Details

According to the latest information, one person was killed and three others were wounded in an enemy rocket attack.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA informed that the aggressor had shelled residential buildings in the city.

Occupants shelled residential buildings in Dnipro