Ministry of Defense approves second type of body armor for servicewomen: what are the features

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the second sample of bulletproof vests for female soldiers, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

It was reportedly developed by Temp-3000.

"While in the first certified sample from Ukrainian Armor the armor plate had an outwardly curved shape, the Temp-3000 company equipped the women's vest with damping cushions," the Defense Ministry said.

As noted, they will help to adjust the vest to the anatomical features of each woman. The set includes three pads of different sizes.

In addition, as indicated, the manufacturer has developed an additional pouch with a soft ballistic bag to protect the groin.

"Women's body armor has the same ballistic characteristics as men's," the Defense Ministry added.

The tests, as stated, lasted three months and took place in two stages. The first was for the comfort of wearing by military personnel. The second was laboratory testing (ballistic, non-ballistic, materials and accessories testing).

The weight of the body armor is 10.5 kilograms or more, depending on the configuration, the defense ministry said.

More than 40 thousand women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Our goal is to provide our defenders with bulletproof vests, primarily for servicewomen on the front line. We have already talked to manufacturers. In general, Ukrainian Armor can produce up to 10,000 sets in 60-90 days if ordered in advance, and Temp 3000 can produce 5,000 sets in a month said Deputy Defense Minister Vitaliy Polovenko.

According to the MoD, both models are available for centralized procurement.

"The Ministry of Defense expects the General Staff to request the purchase of these products. After that, the Ministry of Defense will formulate the volumes and lists for procurement. The State Logistics Operator will be directly involved in the procurement of women's bulletproof vests," the defense ministry said.

