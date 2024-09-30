An "embassy of the russian opposition" is to be opened in Washington. For him to buy a mansion, which cost the previous owners 1.9 million dollars. As reported UNN, this reported "Sistema" - a project of Radio Liberty.

Details

The report says that in November 2024, a "representative office of resistance to the putin regime" will appear in the U.S. capital. The plans to open a kind of "embassy of the russian opposition" were confirmed to the publication, including by the future director of the representative office, Alexei Sobchenko. He said that in English the project will be called the Free Peoples of Russia House, and in Russian - "Washington Obkom".

It is reported that the "representative office" is being established at the initiative of individual members of the "Congress of People's Deputies", which is one of the political associations of russian opposition emigrants. The chairman of the "Congress" is Ilya Ponomarev, a former deputy of the Russian state duma.

The office will be located in a separate mansion two blocks from the Capitol. The building is being bought with money from sponsors (their names and the amount of the deal are not disclosed). According to the U.S. real estate registries, in 2020 this house was sold for 1.9 million dollars, the current transaction in the registries is not yet reflected.

According to Sobchenko's description, it will be "an alternative russian embassy". Three flags will be placed in front of it: the white-blue-white flag (used by some russian oppositionists after the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine), the EU flag and the NATO flag - according to the project founders, these are russia's future partners after the overthrow of the putin regime.

It is planned that the house will be open daily and will host regular events of the russian opposition. The first public event is planned after the US presidential election: the "embassy" will organize a debate between representatives of Democrats and Republicans on "the new administration's policy on the war in Ukraine".

It is noted that the creators expect that American officials, congressmen, people who prepare decisions will come to the house, and the "embassy" will become a place where they can learn more about russia.

The creators of the project assure that they have not yet held specific negotiations on joint work within the framework of this "embassy" with other representatives of russian opposition forces in exile, such as the Anti-Corruption Foundation or Mikhail Khodorkovsky's structures. However, they hope that other exiled oppositionists will join the work in the future.

Supplement

Recall that the russian opposition activists handed over to the US called on the West to ease sanctions against rf.

Against the backdrop of these statements, the head of the Office of the President, Andrei Yermak, noted that the common goal of all russians should be to free Russia from the mad dictator putin and his regime, not to fight sanctions.

In 2023, President Vladimir Zelensky stated that there is no opposition in russia. In Ukraine they see an opposition that is conditional or artificial, having the same vision as putin.

