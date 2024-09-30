ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 76008 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104567 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168688 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138776 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143660 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139240 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182912 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112097 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173387 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104762 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100909 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110612 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112748 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 53529 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 60088 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168683 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182910 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173385 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200754 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189656 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142248 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142260 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146946 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138349 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155207 views
Media reports that an "embassy of the russian opposition" will open in Washington

Media reports that an "embassy of the russian opposition" will open in Washington

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13890 views

They plan to open a "representative office of resistance to the putin regime" in Washington. The project will be located in a mansion near the Capitol.

An "embassy of the russian opposition" is to be opened in Washington. For him to buy a mansion, which cost the previous owners 1.9 million dollars. As reported UNN, this reported "Sistema" - a project of Radio Liberty.

Details

The report says that in November 2024, a "representative office of resistance to the putin regime" will appear in the U.S. capital. The plans to open a kind of "embassy of the russian opposition" were confirmed to the publication, including by the future director of the representative office, Alexei Sobchenko. He said that in English the project will be called the Free Peoples of Russia House, and in Russian - "Washington Obkom".

It is reported that the "representative office" is being established at the initiative of individual members of the "Congress of People's Deputies", which is one of the political associations of russian opposition emigrants. The chairman of the "Congress" is Ilya Ponomarev, a former deputy of the Russian state duma.

The office will be located in a separate mansion two blocks from the Capitol. The building is being bought with money from sponsors (their names and the amount of the deal are not disclosed). According to the U.S. real estate registries, in 2020 this house was sold for 1.9 million dollars, the current transaction in the registries is not yet reflected.

According to Sobchenko's description, it will be "an alternative russian embassy". Three flags will be placed in front of it: the white-blue-white flag (used by some russian oppositionists after the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine), the EU flag and the NATO flag - according to the project founders, these are russia's future partners after the overthrow of the putin regime.

It is planned that the house will be open daily and will host regular events of the russian opposition. The first public event is planned after the US presidential election: the "embassy" will organize a debate between representatives of Democrats and Republicans on "the new administration's policy on the war in Ukraine".

It is noted that the creators expect that American officials, congressmen, people who prepare decisions will come to the house, and the "embassy" will become a place where they can learn more about russia.

The creators of the project assure that they have not yet held specific negotiations on joint work within the framework of this "embassy" with other representatives of russian opposition forces in exile, such as the Anti-Corruption Foundation or Mikhail Khodorkovsky's structures. However, they hope that other exiled oppositionists will join the work in the future.

Supplement

Recall that the russian opposition activists handed over to the US called on the West to ease sanctions against rf.

Against the backdrop of these statements, the head of the Office of the President, Andrei Yermak, noted that the common goal of all russians should be to free Russia from the mad dictator putin and his regime, not to fight sanctions.

In 2023, President Vladimir Zelensky stated that there is no opposition in russia. In Ukraine they see an opposition that is conditional or artificial, having the same vision as putin.

Biden meets with russian opposition leader Kara-Murza after his release from russian prison16.08.2024, 14:36 • 16205 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World

