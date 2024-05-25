Mayor: Occupants struck again in Kharkiv, hitting Central Park

Russians struck again at Kharkiv. This time, the occupiers hit the Central Park. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Another strike has just hit Central Park. Information on casualties and damage is being updated - Terekhov said.

Recall

Occupants hit a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv. A large number of people are missing as a result of the Russian Federation's strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv. A large-scale fire broke out at the site of the attack, covering 15,000 square meters