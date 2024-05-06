May 6: International No Diet Day, Coloring Day

Today, on May 6, anyone who does not consider excessive dietary restrictions to be a useful way to lose weight and maintain fitness can join the International No Diet Day, UNN writes.

The event was founded in 1992 by British Mary Evans Young. Young resorted to strict diets because of the constant bullying of her peers who called her fat. But diets became the next stage of bullying, not from others, but from self-bullying. The result was anorexia, which almost cost the woman her life. But she still managed to overcome this terrible disease.

Few people know, but dieting is not a solution to losing weight. According to nutritionists, people who actively reduce their weight with the help of various diets lose 10-15% of their weight, only to gain 20-30% again.

When a person stops following all kinds of diets, their metabolism improves. The thing is, diets slow down your metabolism, mainly because of calorie restriction. By eating less food, you burn fewer calories, which prevents you from losing weight.

The International No Diet Day is a reminder that beauty is not about body size and weight. Beauty is about positive thinking, treating others well, and loving and accepting yourself and others regardless of your appearance.

You can also join the Coloring Day today.

It is believed that the first coloring books appeared in the 17th century. Their production began on a regular basis in 1880 in the United States. In 1907, the first coloring book was published.

Coloring books are printed not only for children but also for adults.

Thanks to coloring books, children develop fine motor skills, attentiveness, perseverance, and neatness. Coloring books also help children learn colors, learn to stroke in one direction without going beyond the contours. Kids can choose which element to start with and choose the right colors.

For adults, coloring is an alternative to meditation, treatment of depression, anti-stress therapy, increased concentration and attention, stimulation of the brain's hemispheres, and a return to childhood.

Also today, millions of schoolchildren around the world are happy to celebrate Homework Free Day.

The purpose of today's event is to give children the opportunity to focus on other things besides schoolwork. The day is also dedicated to spreading the word that homework is not always beneficial and sometimes even harmful to children.

According to the church calendar, today is the first day after Easter - Bright Monday, which symbolizes the victory of Jesus Christ over hell.

The day is also called Watered Monday, because on this day it is customary to pour water on each other as a symbol of spiritual purification.

On this day, it is customary to visit and exchange Easter eggs.

According to the old church calendar, today is the Day of St. George the Serpent.

Today's name day is celebrated by George. Nikolai, Denis, and Yuri.