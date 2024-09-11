Lithuania will never recognize the annexation of Crimea and occupation of other territories of Ukraine - Nausėda

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Kyiv  •  UNN

 17018 views

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has declared his unwavering support for Ukraine. Lithuania will demand that Russia comply with international law and withdraw its troops to the recognized borders.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda  emphasized Lithuania's unwavering support for Ukraine, which will never recognize the occupation of Crimea and other Ukrainian territories, and will demand that Russia comply with international law and withdraw its troops to recognized borders. He said this at the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform, an UNN correspondent reports.

"This war is becoming more and more brutal and dangerous," says Lithuanian President. 

Nauseda noted that by choosing the criminal path in 2014, Russia abandoned its place in the international community, and every year it falls deeper into the hole it created with its own hands.

"Today we are here to help Ukraine. Lithuania will never recognize the occupation and illegal annexation of Crimea and other territories of Ukraine. We will always demand that Russia starts respecting international law and stops persecuting the population in the TOT and withdraws all its troops to the internationally recognized borders," he added. 

Recall 

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said at the fourth summit of the international Crimean Platform that the world cannot allow massive human rights violations in occupied Crimea to become a "new normal."  

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

