Kyiv subway official suspected of losses of UAH 13.1 million on the supply of railcars

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to the deputy director of the Kyiv Metro of negligence and UAH 13.1 million in damages caused by the supply of subway cars. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv served a notice of suspicion to one of the deputies of the Kyiv Metro of official negligence that caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Art. 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Details

It is established that in the period 2012-2017, the Kyiv Metro, using funds provided under a loan agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, entered into agreements with two Russian joint-stock companies for the production and supply of subway cars.

These agreements provide for penalties for violation of the terms of delivery of the cars. Reportedly, in 2013-2014, the suppliers violated the terms of the contract and failed to deliver the cars to Kyiv Metro within the specified timeframe.

However, the suspect, due to improper performance of his official duties, approved payment orders for payment for the cars in full without deducting the amount of the fine, causing the utility company losses of UAH 13.1 million - the prosecutor's office said.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure against the suspect is currently being decided. The investigation is ongoing.

Due to the failure to meet the deadlines: "Kyiv Metro terminated the agreement on the construction of a metro line to Vynohradar