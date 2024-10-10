In the summer, the Kyiv Regional Council decided to merge the Kyiv Regional Center for Rehabilitation Medicine with the Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital. Both are municipal non-profit enterprises of the regional council. The merger of the hospitals has already been overgrown with manipulation and speculation. The CRMA debunked the myths and explained the reorganization process, UNN reports.

As the CRMA emphasized, rehabilitation is a priority and will not only be maintained but also developed. Medical services at the center will be provided continuously. In addition, the Kyiv RMA, together with American businessman Dell Loy Hansen, is working with the best medical engineers to equip a new rehabilitation building with modern operating and intensive care units, a diagnostic department and an orthopedic and prosthetic laboratory. There are no other plans for the center's land, CRMA assured.

The RECOVERY department reportedly remains in place and continues to work and improve. It has been operating in the institution since 2023 and belongs to the network of innovative rehabilitation centers where our defenders are recovering.

The staffing potential of the institution is also being maintained - as the RMA emphasized, not a single doctor's position has been cut. About 90% of the positions have been included in the relevant staffing table of the regional clinical hospital, and the optimization concerns mainly the staff of economic support and administrative staff. In addition, it is reported that the average monthly salary of a doctor increased by 100% when employees were transferred to the Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital.

According to the RMA, the two hospitals had been duplicating a number of medical services, and the regional rehabilitation center was not part of a capable network, so it was subject to optimization.

"The merger will allow to create a complete cycle of treatment at all stages of the disease in the region within one institution, especially with regard to the provision of medical care for mine-blast injuries, including a wide range of diagnostic and laboratory tests, which will help expand the provision of medical care through the development of ophthalmology, maxillofacial and trauma care, etc.", the RMA explained.

As for some allegations that the regional center for rehabilitation medicine was not ready for the heating season, the RMA stated that all the necessary contracts had been concluded, meters had been installed and verified, acts had been paid, and there were no debts.

