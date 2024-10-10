Kyiv region decided to merge two regional hospitals: RMA assured that this will not lead to the liquidation of the rehabilitation center

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 35691 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100267 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162029 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135177 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141531 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138285 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179724 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111981 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170750 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139884 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139618 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86651 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107427 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109562 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162029 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179724 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170750 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198172 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187200 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139618 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139884 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145639 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137116 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154080 views
Actual
Kyiv region decided to merge two regional hospitals: RMA assured that this will not lead to the liquidation of the rehabilitation center

Kyiv region decided to merge two regional hospitals: RMA assured that this will not lead to the liquidation of the rehabilitation center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10571 views

Kyiv RMA explained the process of merging the regional rehabilitation center with the regional clinical hospital. The rehabilitation services will be preserved, and it is planned to expand the capabilities and increase the salaries of the staff.

In the summer, the Kyiv Regional Council decided to merge the Kyiv Regional Center for Rehabilitation Medicine with the Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital. Both are municipal non-profit enterprises of the regional council. The merger of the hospitals has already been overgrown with manipulation and speculation. The CRMA debunked the myths and explained the reorganization process, UNN reports.

As the CRMA emphasized, rehabilitation is a priority and will not only be maintained but also developed. Medical services at the center will be provided continuously. In addition, the Kyiv RMA, together with American businessman Dell Loy Hansen, is working with the best medical engineers to equip a new rehabilitation building with modern operating and intensive care units, a diagnostic department and an orthopedic and prosthetic laboratory. There are no other plans for the center's land, CRMA assured.

Generators, solar panels, snowplows - preparations for winter and possible power outages continue in Kyiv Oblast communities09.10.24, 17:31 • 118674 views

The RECOVERY department reportedly remains in place and continues to work and improve. It has been operating in the institution since 2023 and belongs to the network of innovative rehabilitation centers where our defenders are recovering.

The staffing potential of the institution is also being maintained - as the RMA emphasized, not a single doctor's position has been cut. About 90% of the positions have been included in the relevant staffing table of the regional clinical hospital, and the optimization concerns mainly the staff of economic support and administrative staff. In addition, it is reported that the average monthly salary of a doctor increased by 100% when employees were transferred to the Kyiv Regional Clinical Hospital.

According to the RMA, the two hospitals had been duplicating a number of medical services, and the regional rehabilitation center was not part of a capable network, so it was subject to optimization.

"The merger will allow to create a complete cycle of treatment at all stages of the disease in the region within one institution, especially with regard to the provision of medical care for mine-blast injuries, including a wide range of diagnostic and laboratory tests, which will help expand the provision of medical care through the development of ophthalmology, maxillofacial and trauma care, etc.", the RMA explained. 

As for some allegations that the regional center for rehabilitation medicine was not ready for the heating season, the RMA stated that all the necessary contracts had been concluded, meters had been installed and verified, acts had been paid, and there were no debts.

Modern rehabilitation center for military opened in Kyiv region - Kravchenko09.10.24, 13:45 • 16595 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv region
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising