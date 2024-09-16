Kyiv exposes head of law firm who helped men travel abroad

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to a 22-year-old law firm manager who helped men with military service to travel abroad. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Investigators found that the detainee was using the firm's social media page to seek out men with military service obligations who wanted to illegally cross the border under the guise of providing legal services. He promised to help the evaders obtain the necessary documents to defer military service, as well as conclusions of military medical commissions to be deregistered from the military register.

For his services, the man demanded from 10 to 15 thousand dollars. During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers documented a number of facts of his receipt of money.

The head of the law firm was served a notice of suspicion of facilitating the illegal transportation of persons across the state border and obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Part 3 of Art. 332, Part 1 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The law enforcement is currently establishing the involvement of other persons in the commission of the criminal offense.

