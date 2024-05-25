Kupyansk-Kuzlovy was struck by Russian KAB: an ambulance was damaged, 5 wounded

In the Kharkiv region, Russian occupants fired on the Kupyansk-Kuzlovy KAB, wounding at least five people and damaging an ambulance and a civilian car, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Saturday, UNN reports.

Occupants hit Kupyansk-Vuzlove with a multiple rocket launcher. At least five people were injured. An ambulance and one civilian vehicle were damaged - Sinegubov wrote on Telegram.

The details, he said, are being clarified.

Partial destruction caused by enemy's attack on Kharkiv suburbs - Syniehubov