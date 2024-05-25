Kupyansk-Kuzlovy was struck by Russian KAB: an ambulance was damaged, 5 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kharkiv region, Russian occupants fired on the Kupyansk-Kuzlovy KAB, wounding at least five people and damaging an ambulance and a civilian car.
In the Kharkiv region, Russian occupants fired on the Kupyansk-Kuzlovy KAB, wounding at least five people and damaging an ambulance and a civilian car, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Saturday, UNN reports.
Occupants hit Kupyansk-Vuzlove with a multiple rocket launcher. At least five people were injured. An ambulance and one civilian vehicle were damaged
The details, he said, are being clarified.
Partial destruction caused by enemy's attack on Kharkiv suburbs - Syniehubov25.05.24, 12:51 • 47318 views