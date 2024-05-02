Kuleba: "Russia is already in the hands of China"

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba said that China has leverage over Russia. However, some countries fear that excessive pressure on Russia could lead to it falling into Chinese hands, although, according to the minister, this has already happened. Kuleba spoke about this in an interview with Foreign Policy, reports UNN.

Details

"You are absolutely right that China has leverage over Russia. China can do more to persuade Russia to change its behavior. And we, along with other European leaders, are talking to them about this. That is why we invited China to participate in the Formula for Peace summit," Kuleba said.

He also said that some countries believe that Russia should not be "pushed back" too far to avoid a situation where it falls completely into Chinese hands. And this puts restrictions on decisions made to support Ukraine. But, as Kuleba pointed out, "the truth is that Russia is already in China's hands.

Addendum

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit France, Serbia, and Hungary in May. The main topics of discussion during his state visit to France on May 6-7 will be the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.