Kiper told about the condition of the victims of the night attack of the Russian Federation in Odesa region

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 34879 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100192 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161918 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135119 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141499 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138268 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179671 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111981 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170706 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139810 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139536 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86328 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107369 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109506 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161918 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179671 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170706 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198126 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187165 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139536 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139810 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145612 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137090 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154055 views
Kiper told about the condition of the victims of the night attack of the Russian Federation in Odesa region

Kiper told about the condition of the victims of the night attack of the Russian Federation in Odesa region

 • 12640 views

Oleg Kiper reported 4 dead and 10 wounded as a result of the night attack by Russian Federation in Odesa region. Four of the victims are in serious condition.

As a result of a night attack by Russian proxies in Odesa region, 10 people were injured and nine were hospitalized. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, said this during a telethon, UNN reports

"The arrival of a ballistic missile yesterday claimed the lives of three people: A 43-year-old woman, a 22-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Another woman died in hospital from her injuries.

10 people were injured and nine were hospitalized. Four people are in serious condition," he said.

Kiper reminded that on October 9, the enemy also attacked Odesa region.

"As of now, we know about 8 dead. These are civilians. And just a few minutes ago I received information that another person who was receiving medical assistance unfortunately died," he said.

According to Kiper, law enforcement agencies are recording the consequences of another Russian crime against the civilian population of Odesa region.

Odesa suffers a night attack by Russia: 4 killed, 10 wounded11.10.24, 08:13 • 13879 views

War
odesaOdesa

