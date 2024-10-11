Kiper told about the condition of the victims of the night attack of the Russian Federation in Odesa region

As a result of a night attack by Russian proxies in Odesa region, 10 people were injured and nine were hospitalized. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

"The arrival of a ballistic missile yesterday claimed the lives of three people: A 43-year-old woman, a 22-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Another woman died in hospital from her injuries.

10 people were injured and nine were hospitalized. Four people are in serious condition," he said.

Kiper reminded that on October 9, the enemy also attacked Odesa region.

"As of now, we know about 8 dead. These are civilians. And just a few minutes ago I received information that another person who was receiving medical assistance unfortunately died," he said.

According to Kiper, law enforcement agencies are recording the consequences of another Russian crime against the civilian population of Odesa region.

Odesa suffers a night attack by Russia: 4 killed, 10 wounded