Japanese court acquits 88-year-old ex-boxer in quadruple murder case

A Japanese court has acquitted 88-year-old former boxer Iwao Hakamata in a quadruple murder case. This was reported by Kyodo, according to UNN.

Details

On Thursday, a Japanese court ruled to acquit 88-year-old former professional boxer Iwao Hakamata in a case that has been going on for decades. Hakamata was sentenced to death for a quadruple murder in 1966, but the court found that investigators had fabricated evidence against him.

Iwao Hakamata spent nearly 50 years on death row before new evidence led to his release. This made him the world's longest serving prisoner on death row. Hakamata's acquittal was the fifth time in postwar Japan that retrials resulted in exonerations after the death penalty was imposed.