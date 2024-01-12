Japan launches rocket with reconnaissance satellite on board

The Japanese aerospace agency JAXA has launched a rocket with an optical satellite on board from the Tanegashima Cosmodrome. This was reported by Japanese media, UNN reports .

Details

The launch was scheduled for January 11, but was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

It is known that the IGS-Optical 8 satellite belongs to the government of Japan and will collect information. It will monitor the Earth's surface from space and collect data related to military installations, movements, and the situation in North Korea.

It will also serve the purpose of collecting information in case of natural disasters.

The satellite cost $275 million to develop. It is known that the Japanese government uses 10 satellites to collect information. The H2F rocket runs on liquid fuel. This is the 48th launch of this type of missile.

