Ivano-Frankivsk region was attacked by Russians at night: air defense was deployed, no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Ivano-Frankivsk region came under enemy attack at night. The air defense forces responded during an air raid alert, which helped avoid casualties.
Ivano-Frankivsk region was attacked by Russian troops at night, air defense forces were deployed, and no casualties were reported, the head of the Ivano-Frankivsk RMA Svitlana Onyshchuk said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
Last night, our region was attacked again. Air defense forces were working in the Carpathian region during the air alert. Fortunately, there were no casualties
