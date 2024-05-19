Israeli police arrest participant of anti-government protests in Tel Aviv

Anti-government protests took place in Tel Aviv, during which at least one person was arrested. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

A representative of the Israeli police said that initially the demonstration was allowed at the intersection in Kaplan, but the situation became more complicated when several protesters moved to another intersection, lit torches and tried to block the road.

The authorities declared these actions illegal and ordered the protesters to disperse. However, the group disobeyed the order, prompting police officers to use unspecified "measures" to clear the area.

As a result of the clashes, at least one person was detained for hooliganism. In addition, the police drew up several reports on traffic violations.