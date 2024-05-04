International Firefighters' Day, Short People's Day, and Relationship Recovery Day. What else can be celebrated on May 4

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252246 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226891 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212857 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238560 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225274 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93260 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68281 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74859 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113312 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114193 views
International Firefighters' Day, Short People's Day, and Relationship Recovery Day. What else can be celebrated on May 4

International Firefighters' Day, Short People's Day, and Relationship Recovery Day. What else can be celebrated on May 4

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104904 views

Today, on May 4, many countries around the world celebrate the professional holiday of people who risk their lives to eliminate fires in various buildings and open areas. It is believed that the first specialized firefighting units were created in ancient Rome by Emperor Augustus

Today, on May 4, many countries around the world congratulate people who risk their lives to eliminate fires in various buildings and open areas on their professional holiday, UNN reports.

International Firefighters' Day has been officially celebrated since 1999.

It is believed that Emperor Augustus created the first specialized firefighting units in ancient Rome. To pay for the work of firefighters, a special tax was introduced - 4% of each sale of slaves. Fires were extinguished with water from nearby fountains, using buckets, pumps, hooks, ladders, and ropes.

For a long time, European countries did not have a centralized fire protection system. The perception of the consequences of fires changed somewhat after the  large-scale tragedy in London in 1666. The city burned for three days, leaving about 70 thousand Londoners homeless. After that, insurance companies created private fire brigades to protect their clients' property. They extinguished only those buildings that had a special insurance label.

In the early twentieth century, fire trucks replaced horse-drawn brigades, equipment became more standardized, and firefighting became a separate profession.

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian firefighters have been responding to the sites of Russian missiles hitting residential buildings, schools, and hospitals every day. Risking their lives, they pull people out of the fire and from the rubble. They often become victims of repeated vicious shelling by the Russian Federation.

Since the beginning of the war, more than 90 Ukrainian rescuers have been killed and nearly 350 injured while performing their professional duties.

People of short stature celebrate their holiday today. The event is also called the Day of the Small and Proud.

According to the organizers, it is a special day dedicated to honoring people with short stature and highlighting the unique strengths and perspectives they bring to our diverse society. This day gives little people a chance to feel proud.

The Fourth of May is a great opportunity for people whose feelings have become cool to think about how to give them a new impetus.

Relationship Recovery Day is an opportunity to recognize the difficulties that may arise in a relationship and to take responsibility and work together to overcome them. It encourages couples to take time to be together and remind each other of the importance of their relationship, to talk about their feelings. A romantic date, a sincere conversation, or a small gesture of appreciation, compliment or help is something that will remind the couple of their feelings.

Today is also a holiday for all fans of the cult space saga Star Wars.

The date of the celebration was not chosen by chance - it is believed to be associated with an interesting pun that comes from the famous quote from the movie "May the Force be with you," which fans of the movie interpreted in their own way: "May the fourth be with you".

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Martyr Pelagia.

According to legend, from a young age she decided to devote her life to serving the Lord, was secretly baptized, and refused to marry a pagan.

For this, she was captured, tortured for a long time, and executed.

Pelageya, Maria, Ivan, and Cyril celebrate their name days on May 4.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

