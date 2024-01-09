In Vinnytsia region, 30 cars and buses got caught in snow drifts

In the evening of January 8, law enforcement officers and public utilities were freeing 30 cars and buses from snow drifts on the Pohrebyshche-Turbiv road in Vinnytsia region. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that around 17.00, the police received a report that people were stuck in snowdrifts between the settlements. The road was cleared in a few hours.

The footage in the video shows the work of the Vinnytsia police. About 30 cars and buses are trapped in the snow on the Pohrebyshche-Turbiv road the statement said.

Police officers helped to free the cars before the special equipment arrived. The road was cleared in a few hours.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that if you need help, you should call 101 or 102.

Up to 6 meters of snow fell in southeastern Turkey