In Vinnytsia region, 30 cars and buses got caught in snow drifts
Kyiv • UNN
In the Vinnytsia region, police and utility companies freed 30 cars that had gotten stuck in snow drifts on the road. The road was cleared in a matter of hours.
In the evening of January 8, law enforcement officers and public utilities were freeing 30 cars and buses from snow drifts on the Pohrebyshche-Turbiv road in Vinnytsia region. This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that around 17.00, the police received a report that people were stuck in snowdrifts between the settlements. The road was cleared in a few hours.
The footage in the video shows the work of the Vinnytsia police. About 30 cars and buses are trapped in the snow on the Pohrebyshche-Turbiv road
Police officers helped to free the cars before the special equipment arrived. The road was cleared in a few hours.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs reminded that if you need help, you should call 101 or 102.
