NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90995 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102555 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119470 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189145 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233526 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143300 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369113 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181747 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149633 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197920 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

In the occupied Donetsk region, the state of local reservoirs reaches a critical level: one of the reasons is the spontaneous closure of Mines

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21600 views

Due to the criminal activities of Putin's authorities in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, the state of local reservoirs is reaching a critical level as a result of water pollution caused by the spontaneous closure of Mines, the discharge of contaminated industrial water and improper management of garbage disposal.

In the occupied Donetsk region, the state of local reservoirs reaches a critical level: one of the reasons is the spontaneous closure of Mines

Due to the criminal activities of the Putin authorities in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, the state of local reservoirs reaches a critical level, reports UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance.

Details

According to the Center, due to the spontaneous closure of Mines, almost all the water in the region is polluted. After all, this process led to the release of contaminated industrial water into the soil and contamination of the entire environment with heavy metals.

Invaders use the labor of minors in the occupied territories of Ukraine - National Resistance Center13.06.24, 15:24 • 20340 views

"But not with mines alone. The mismanagement of the occupiers and collaborators led to a garbage collapse. Hundreds or even thousands of spontaneous landfills have only exacerbated the problem of water pollution. However, this does not stop the occupation authorities, together with collaborators, from implementing the Kremlin project – to make the Donbass a garbage dump of Russia," the report says.

Invaders in the occupied territories have started a new wave of confiscation of civilian cars - resistance20.06.24, 15:35 • 15626 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
Donetsk
