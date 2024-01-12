In Russia, a passenger plane rolls off the runway during landing: more than 50 people on board

In Russia, a Yak-42 passenger plane rolled off the runway during landing. There were more than 50 people on board, UNN reports with reference to the Shot Telegram channel.

According to SHOT, the plane was flying from Amderma 2 to Talagi this evening, with 53 passengers and 5 crew members on board. All people were successfully evacuated, and no one was injured in the incident. However, the incident affected the schedule of the Arkhangelsk airport: several flights have been delayed at the moment, both for departure and arrival.

Investigators of the Transport Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident and finding out the causes.