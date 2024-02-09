In russia, a "black list" of bloggers who avoid working in russian social networks is being compiled

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 64993 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 116810 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 121950 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 163993 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164863 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 266932 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176742 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166815 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148592 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237183 views

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 85227 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 62884 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 98674 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 60033 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 41297 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 266932 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237183 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222540 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248001 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234201 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 116810 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100129 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100584 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117112 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117772 views
In russia, a "black list" of bloggers who avoid working in russian social networks is being compiled

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29423 views

The Public Chamber of Russia proposes creating a blacklist of YouTube bloggers who do not use Russian social networks, which could be used to take action against them for ignoring domestic platforms.

The Public chamber of rf concerned about the creation of a "black list" of youtube-bloggers, which, according to the authors, will be the basis for taking measures against bloggers who "ignore" Russian social networks. This is written by a succession of rossSMI, reports UNN.

Details

The "black list" is supposed to be part of a program to encourage bloggers to switch to Russian social networks. At least that is the idea of the members of the Public Chamber.

In the future, it should become the basis for developing and taking measures against "contentmakers" who ignore our platforms. And here the legislators should say their word, because if you do not switch to our platforms, it means that you want to hide your income, either out of stupidity, or out of habit, or you are conducting enemy activity. 

- Alexander Malkevich, a member of the Public Chamber, said.

Ot also said that the first part of the "black list" the authors intend to devote to bloggers who work for a children's audience.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

SocietyPolitics

