In russia, a "black list" of bloggers who avoid working in russian social networks is being compiled

The Public chamber of rf concerned about the creation of a "black list" of youtube-bloggers, which, according to the authors, will be the basis for taking measures against bloggers who "ignore" Russian social networks. This is written by a succession of rossSMI, reports UNN.

Details

The "black list" is supposed to be part of a program to encourage bloggers to switch to Russian social networks. At least that is the idea of the members of the Public Chamber.

In the future, it should become the basis for developing and taking measures against "contentmakers" who ignore our platforms. And here the legislators should say their word, because if you do not switch to our platforms, it means that you want to hide your income, either out of stupidity, or out of habit, or you are conducting enemy activity. - Alexander Malkevich, a member of the Public Chamber, said.

Ot also said that the first part of the "black list" the authors intend to devote to bloggers who work for a children's audience.