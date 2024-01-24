In Lviv, hot water and heating have been restored to almost all buildings after a suspected hacker attack

In the Sykhiv residential area in Lviv , heating and hot water have been restored to almost all houses after a suspected hacker attack on the utility company. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Lvivteploenergo has resumed heating and hot water supply to almost all houses in Sykhiv. As of this morning, we have managed to restore heating to all houses in Sykhiv and hot water supply to 98% of them - the statement said.

As noted, hot water will be supplied to these buildings by the end of the day.

Recall

Last night there was a malfunction of the heating system in Lviv. As a result, the residential area of Sykhiv was left without hot water and heating.

There is a suspicion of external interference, but this information is being verified by law enforcement agencies.