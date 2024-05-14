In Kharkiv, Terekhov was hit in Kyiv district

In Kharkiv, the hit was in the Kyiv district of the city, where there are many high-rise buildings. This was reported by Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, there is no information about the victims yet.

Specialists are examining the impact site.

Arrival in the Kyiv district of the city, where there are many high-rise buildings. There are no casualties at the moment. The examination of the impact site is ongoing. Experts are finding out what exactly was used to hit Kharkiv in the morning Terekhov wrote.

An explosion was heard in Kharkiv