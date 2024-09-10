In Cherkasy region conflict on the road escalated into a fight: proceedings over the beating of an ex-soldier are opened

In Cherkasy region, a video of a fight involving a former soldier and a Hyundai driver was posted online by eyewitnesses. Law enforcement officers identified the participants in the incident and the circumstances of the conflict. The police opened a criminal investigation. The management of the police headquarters has launched an internal investigation into the actions of the police officers, the Main Department of the National Police in Cherkasy region and the National Police reported, UNN writes.

Details

"The conflict on the road between the drivers of the vehicles occurred on September 3 near the village of Rotmistrovka. As the police found out, on the eve of the incident, the parents of a former serviceman were riding in one of the cars, and residents of Smila were in the other. The conflict arose because one of the drivers created an emergency," the police said.

The parents reportedly told their son, a former military officer, about the incident and also said that they had seen the car that "cut them off" in the village of Tashlyk. "So the son decided to deal with the driver, but when he arrived at the scene, he did not find the driver. Instead, he removed the license plate from the vehicle and wrote a post on a social network asking for help to identify the owner. After seeing the information on social media, the Hyundai driver contacted the man and arranged a meeting, during which the conflict between them escalated into a fight," the police said.

Officers of the Patrol Police Response Sector promptly arrived at the scene. They interviewed the participants and called an ambulance. "The police accompanied the ambulance and the former soldier to the hospital, where he was examined by doctors. At the hospital, the 37-year-old man refused to be hospitalized. In addition, while talking to the police, he stated that he had no claims against anyone and wrote a counter-statement in which he asked not to take further action and to terminate the case. Later, the police met with the man again, who agreed to write a statement about the bodily harm he had suffered," the police said.

"Police investigators, under the procedural supervision of the prosecutor's office, are investigating the beating of a former serviceman in Smila under Part 1 of Article 296 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code. All perpetrators will be brought to justice. The management of the police department has launched an internal investigation into the actions of the police officers. The investigation is under the control of the head of the National Police," the National Police reported on Telegram.

