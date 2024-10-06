“I am very touched": Odesa paramedic thanks for support and says he will not punish blogger for harassment

Emergency medical assistant Yuriy Lunev, who was recently falsely accused of drunkenness, thanked people for their support. He expressed special gratitude to the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, who publicly stood up for him, UNN reports .

I want to thank the people who supported me in this unpleasant situation. First of all, I would like to thank Oleg Kiper for supporting me and not leaving this issue aside. Thank you, dear Oleg Kiper - He said.

Lunev also thanked the Department of Health of the Odesa Regional State Administration, the management of the Emergency Medical Center and the trade union.

I am very touched, I read all the comments and it is a great support for me ,” he added.

Regarding the “patient” who called an ambulance and falsely accused Lunev of drinking, the paramedic said: “God is their judge, I will not punish them.

Recall

The other day, without looking into the situation, emergency medical technician Yuriy Lunev was publicly accused of allegedly drinking because of his speech, which is a consequence of a previous stroke.

The head of the regional administration, Kiper, publicly defended the paramedic , calling those who had been harassing Yuriy on social media “sofa experts.” He noted that the paramedic has 30 years of experience and deserves respect.