“I am very touched": Odesa paramedic thanks for support and says he will not punish blogger for harassment

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 30082 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 97274 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161044 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134584 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141295 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138163 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179324 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111974 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170436 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104697 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139397 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139078 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 84186 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107028 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 109160 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161044 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179324 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170436 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197861 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186906 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139078 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139397 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145498 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136981 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153960 views
“I am very touched": Odesa paramedic thanks for support and says he will not punish blogger for harassment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24109 views

Ambulance paramedic Yuriy Lunev expressed his gratitude for the support after being unfoundedly accused of drunkenness. He expressed special gratitude to Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa RSA, who publicly stood up for him.

Emergency medical assistant Yuriy Lunev, who was recently falsely accused of drunkenness, thanked people for their support. He expressed special gratitude to the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, who publicly stood up for him, UNN reports .

I want to thank the people who supported me in this unpleasant situation. First of all, I would like to thank Oleg Kiper for supporting me and not leaving this issue aside. Thank you, dear Oleg Kiper

- He said. 

Lunev also thanked the Department of Health of the Odesa Regional State Administration, the management of the Emergency Medical Center and the trade union.

 I am very touched, I read all the comments and it is a great support for me

 ,” he added.

Regarding the “patient” who called an ambulance and falsely accused Lunev of drinking, the paramedic said: “God is their judge, I will not punish them.

Recall

The other day, without looking into the situation, emergency medical technician Yuriy Lunev was publicly accused of allegedly drinking because of his speech, which is a consequence of a previous stroke.

The head of the regional administration, Kiper, publicly defended the paramedic , calling those who had been harassing Yuriy on social media “sofa experts.” He noted that the paramedic has 30 years of experience and deserves respect.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyUNN-Odesa
odesa-oblastOdesa Oblast
odesaOdesa

