Germany stops supporting the UN in the Middle East

Germany stops supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency in the Middle East (UNRWA) because of suspected involvement of its staff in the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7. Reuters reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is a UN agency that works to improve the conditions of Palestinian refugees living in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, as well as in the West Bank and Gaza. Gaza.

Among other things, they work to provide refugees with medical services and schooling.

Several countries have suspended their support for UNRWA over suspicions that UNRWA staff members were involved in the October 7 attack on Israel.

Israel was the first to accuse UNRWA staff of participating in the attack. According to the US State Department, the suspects include twelve UNRWA employees.

So far, Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Finland joined the United States, Australia, and Canada on Saturday in suspending funding for the agency following Israel's accusations.

Addendum Addendum

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) on Saturday criticized the "shocking" suspension of funding from several donor countries following Israeli accusations that several UNRWA staff members were involved in the October 7 Hamas attack.

It is very shocking to see the suspension of the agency's funding in response to allegations against a small group of employees Philip Lazzarini, UNRWA's chief of staff, said in a statement.

Lazzarini added that "the lives of people in Gaza depend on this support.

Three more countries suspend funding for UNHCR in Gaza