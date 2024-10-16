Georgia's intelligence services warn of possible dumping of “fake dirt” on the ruling party
Kyiv • UNN
The State Security Service of Georgia announced that fake dirt on the ruling party, created with the help of AI, may be leaked. The goal is to provoke conflicts and create protest moods.
In the coming days, Georgia may leak "fake dirt" on the ruling party created with the help of AI, the State Security Service of Georgia said today, UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.
The State Security Service of Georgia reports that these recordings will use the voices and video images of representatives of the Georgian authorities.
"The purpose of spreading false information is to provoke conflicts between the branches of government, cause tension between the government and the Orthodox Church, and worsen relations between the government and Western partners. The main goal is to artificially create protest moods and centers of destabilization," the statement said.
At the same time, the Georgian State Security Service does not report anything about the fact that several fake videos of opposition politicians created with the help of AI had previously spread on social networks.
