What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Generators, medical equipment, humanitarian aid: Odesa Regional Military Administration thanked the International Organization for Migration for regular support

Generators, medical equipment, humanitarian aid: Odesa Regional Military Administration thanked the International Organization for Migration for regular support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27322 views

Further cooperation and project implementation is planned for 2024 with a special focus on digital development and rehabilitation.

Odesa Regional State Administration thanked the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Ukraine for its partnership support and humanitarian assistance, UNN reports.

We are very grateful to our partners for their support. In 2023, the relevant assistance included non-food and hygiene items, water supply activities, multi-purpose cash assistance, medical care and mental health and psychosocial support activities, support to collective centers, including work with children, including IDPs, and organization of space for them, protection and other types of assistance. In particular: - 24 kW generators for social infrastructure institutions (orphanages) that take care of IDPs, among others; - boilers for social infrastructure and healthcare institutions; - Major repairs were carried out to ward 12 of Odesa Regional Psychiatric Hospital No. 2 

- said the OVA.

The military administration clarified that as of today, the hospital's ward has been partially repaired. At the request of the director of the institution, 20 functional beds with anti-decubitus mattresses and bedding, 4 patient monitoring devices, 4 oxygen concentrators, 2 enteral feeding pumps and a medical suction device were provided. The hospital also received water heaters, kitchen sets, chairs, blankets and other goods necessary for patients' everyday life. In addition, today, on January 17, during a meeting with IOM Ukraine Regional Manager Afsar Khan, Deputy Governor Serhiy Kropyva thanked the organization for the assistance provided to the region last year. He also emphasized the importance of further cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed opportunities for supporting and implementing projects in 2024, in particular in the field of digital. They also discussed attracting partner assistance for the development of the rehabilitation sector. Odesa region is one of the most visited regions by foreign delegations. In December, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa Oblast. They both condemned the Russian attacks and declared the readiness of the Greek side to contribute to the reconstruction of Odesa region in the postwar period. That same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security. In November, the newly appointed British Foreign Secretary David Cameron visited Odesa .

During his visit, Cameron familiarized himself with the consequences of Russian terrorism targeting Ukrainian grain, port civilian infrastructure and architectural monuments in Odesa.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Society

