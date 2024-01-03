General Staff on the situation in the frontline: 47 combat engagements took place over the last day

The General Staff said that 47 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the day , UNN reports.

"There were 47 combat engagements over the last day. In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 42 air strikes, fired 18 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in civilian casualties. Residential buildings, other civilian and industrial infrastructure were destroyed and damaged," the statement said.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

