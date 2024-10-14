Full moon will make its adjustments: horoscope for all zodiac signs for October 17-20

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 9714 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 14108 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43287 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 144640 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 193135 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 120358 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353954 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 178172 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147758 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196967 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+16°
2m/s
52%
Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 14803 views

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 9606 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 20884 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 27851 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 23926 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 9714 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 6112 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 14108 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 24009 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 43287 views
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 388 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 27367 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 29658 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 43137 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 51296 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Full moon will make its adjustments: horoscope for all zodiac signs for October 17-20

Kyiv • UNN

 • 139782 views

Astrologer told about the influence of the full moon on October 17 on the signs of the Zodiac. Increased emotional tension is expected, conflicts are possible, but there are also opportunities for transformation and creativity.

Full moon will make its adjustments: horoscope for all zodiac signs for October 17-20

This week we expect a full moon, which will affect all areas of our lives. On how it will affect the representatives of different signs of the Zodiac in the period from 17 to 20 October especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko. 

"This week we are expected an important astrological event - a full moon, which will occur on October 17 at 14:26 Kiev time in the sign of Aries. At this moment the Sun and the Moon will be in opposition, which traditionally causes increased emotional tension and energy slump. However, this full moon will be particularly intense, as the Sun and Moon make intense aspects to Mars and Pluto, the planets of aggression and transformation, which can intensify conflicts and aggressive moods both in personal life and on a global level," the astrologer told. 

Many may be overcome by cruelty, the desire to impose their will, to solve all problems by force. Military and political tension may also increase during this period.

"However, there are also positive influences that can balance this intense energy. The trine of the Sun and Jupiter suggests that mutual assistance, altruism and the ability to negotiate can play a key role in reducing tension. This is a good time for charitable initiatives and for finding peaceful solutions at the legislative level," Bazilenko explained. 

According to the astrologer, in addition, Venus forms harmonious aspects with Neptune and Pluto, which enhances sensuality, the depth of emotional connections and promotes transformation in a loving relationship. It is also a good time for creative people who can feel inspired and open up to new forms of self-expression. And on October 15, the Moon will join these planets, which will strengthen intuition. On the night of October 15-16, prophetic dreams may occur. 

"Nevertheless, one should be careful with material matters, as tense aspects between Venus and Uranus can lead to rash spending and sudden losses. Unexpected crushes or, on the contrary, ruptures in stable relationships can also arise in this wave. To avoid negative consequences, it is important to strive for inner harmony and not to succumb to extremes in emotions, whether passions or jealousy," - said Ksenia Basilenko. 

According to the astrologer, the main lesson of this full moon is to find a balance between conflict and the possibility of transformation through love, trust and understanding.

ARIES

This week promises to be very dynamic for you. At the beginning of the week you may feel some confusion and uncertainty, especially before the Full Moon on October 17, which will occur in your sign. This will increase emotional tension and aggression, which could lead to mistakes, especially in relationships with partners. Try to avoid conflicts and refrain from making important decisions. It is better to step away from business and give yourself time to recover. By the weekend, you will feel a surge of energy and will be able to act more rationally and confidently.

TAURUS

The week will be full professionally. Interesting suggestions may arise, and you can achieve a lot if you avoid conflicts. At the moment of the full moon, you may feel inner irritability and insecurity, so it is important to keep cool and not give in to emotions. Stay focused, and success will not take long.

GEMINI

The week will bring excellent opportunities to realize your ideas and creative endeavors. It is also a good time for vacation and communication with foreigners. However, be careful with finances as mistakes are possible. In personal relationships, strong emotions are expected and the Full Moon may lead to passionate but short-lived romances or breakups with loved ones. Proceed with caution in love affairs.

CANCER

The week will be full of family and household matters. Your loved ones may demand a lot of attention from you, which may cause irritability, especially during the Full Moon. Try not to overload yourself and find time for rest. By the weekend, find time to recover and relax.

LEO

This is an active period for you, especially in learning and public speaking. However, be careful during the Full Moon period to avoid being at the center of scandals. Possible unexpected meetings and even accidents in the middle of the week. Use this time to plan and avoid taking risks. You will be able to have a good rest on the weekend.

VIRGO

This week is full of energy and opportunities, but be attentive to finances and business issues. A full moon can wreak havoc on your projects, so avoid investments and debt obligations. Focus on the right relationship with management, it will help you overcome difficulties.

LIBRA

This will be one of the most emotional and stressful weeks of the year for you. Especially during the full moon period, avoid hasty decisions and conflicts. Do not be afraid to seek advice from reputable people. By staying calm and following the law, you will be able to emerge victorious.

SCORPIO

This week requires caution with your negative emotions. Self-exploration and revealing unpleasant secrets are possible. Passions in personal relationships may lead to unexpected ruptures, especially due to jealousy. Try to harmonize relations with your children and focus on your studies and contacts.

SAGITTARIANS

You will be fully immersed in work and projects, but it is important to remain calm. If you don't control your emotions, conflicts may arise, especially in a team. Full Moon can be a source of tension, so slow things down in the middle of the week. By the weekend, the situation will improve, and you will be able to realize what you have planned.

CAPRICORN

The week will bring you interesting offers in work, possibly a promotion. It is important to keep calm and common sense to avoid conflicts. Be especially careful during the Full Moon - competitors may try to complicate your life. It is best to make important decisions at the beginning or end of the week.

AQUARIUS

Self-education and public speaking will bring success. However, you should not be irritable, especially during the full moon period, as this can lead to conflicts. Avoid excessive stress so as not to worsen your well-being. On weekends, a vacation or a short trip is possible.

PISCES

The week will start with an emotional uplift that can be used for successful business. However, the middle of the week, especially during the full moon period, can bring irritability and emotional swings. Do not make rash decisions, especially in the financial sphere. Better focus on learning and improving relationships with others.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society
Kyiv
