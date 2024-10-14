Full moon will make its adjustments: horoscope for all zodiac signs for October 17-20

This week we expect a full moon, which will affect all areas of our lives. On how it will affect the representatives of different signs of the Zodiac in the period from 17 to 20 October especially for readers UNN told professional astrologer Xenia Basilenko.

"This week we are expected an important astrological event - a full moon, which will occur on October 17 at 14:26 Kiev time in the sign of Aries. At this moment the Sun and the Moon will be in opposition, which traditionally causes increased emotional tension and energy slump. However, this full moon will be particularly intense, as the Sun and Moon make intense aspects to Mars and Pluto, the planets of aggression and transformation, which can intensify conflicts and aggressive moods both in personal life and on a global level," the astrologer told.

Many may be overcome by cruelty, the desire to impose their will, to solve all problems by force. Military and political tension may also increase during this period.

"However, there are also positive influences that can balance this intense energy. The trine of the Sun and Jupiter suggests that mutual assistance, altruism and the ability to negotiate can play a key role in reducing tension. This is a good time for charitable initiatives and for finding peaceful solutions at the legislative level," Bazilenko explained.

According to the astrologer, in addition, Venus forms harmonious aspects with Neptune and Pluto, which enhances sensuality, the depth of emotional connections and promotes transformation in a loving relationship. It is also a good time for creative people who can feel inspired and open up to new forms of self-expression. And on October 15, the Moon will join these planets, which will strengthen intuition. On the night of October 15-16, prophetic dreams may occur.

"Nevertheless, one should be careful with material matters, as tense aspects between Venus and Uranus can lead to rash spending and sudden losses. Unexpected crushes or, on the contrary, ruptures in stable relationships can also arise in this wave. To avoid negative consequences, it is important to strive for inner harmony and not to succumb to extremes in emotions, whether passions or jealousy," - said Ksenia Basilenko.

According to the astrologer, the main lesson of this full moon is to find a balance between conflict and the possibility of transformation through love, trust and understanding.

ARIES

This week promises to be very dynamic for you. At the beginning of the week you may feel some confusion and uncertainty, especially before the Full Moon on October 17, which will occur in your sign. This will increase emotional tension and aggression, which could lead to mistakes, especially in relationships with partners. Try to avoid conflicts and refrain from making important decisions. It is better to step away from business and give yourself time to recover. By the weekend, you will feel a surge of energy and will be able to act more rationally and confidently.

TAURUS

The week will be full professionally. Interesting suggestions may arise, and you can achieve a lot if you avoid conflicts. At the moment of the full moon, you may feel inner irritability and insecurity, so it is important to keep cool and not give in to emotions. Stay focused, and success will not take long.

GEMINI



The week will bring excellent opportunities to realize your ideas and creative endeavors. It is also a good time for vacation and communication with foreigners. However, be careful with finances as mistakes are possible. In personal relationships, strong emotions are expected and the Full Moon may lead to passionate but short-lived romances or breakups with loved ones. Proceed with caution in love affairs.

CANCER



The week will be full of family and household matters. Your loved ones may demand a lot of attention from you, which may cause irritability, especially during the Full Moon. Try not to overload yourself and find time for rest. By the weekend, find time to recover and relax.

LEO



This is an active period for you, especially in learning and public speaking. However, be careful during the Full Moon period to avoid being at the center of scandals. Possible unexpected meetings and even accidents in the middle of the week. Use this time to plan and avoid taking risks. You will be able to have a good rest on the weekend.

VIRGO

This week is full of energy and opportunities, but be attentive to finances and business issues. A full moon can wreak havoc on your projects, so avoid investments and debt obligations. Focus on the right relationship with management, it will help you overcome difficulties.

LIBRA

This will be one of the most emotional and stressful weeks of the year for you. Especially during the full moon period, avoid hasty decisions and conflicts. Do not be afraid to seek advice from reputable people. By staying calm and following the law, you will be able to emerge victorious.

SCORPIO

This week requires caution with your negative emotions. Self-exploration and revealing unpleasant secrets are possible. Passions in personal relationships may lead to unexpected ruptures, especially due to jealousy. Try to harmonize relations with your children and focus on your studies and contacts.

SAGITTARIANS

You will be fully immersed in work and projects, but it is important to remain calm. If you don't control your emotions, conflicts may arise, especially in a team. Full Moon can be a source of tension, so slow things down in the middle of the week. By the weekend, the situation will improve, and you will be able to realize what you have planned.

CAPRICORN



The week will bring you interesting offers in work, possibly a promotion. It is important to keep calm and common sense to avoid conflicts. Be especially careful during the Full Moon - competitors may try to complicate your life. It is best to make important decisions at the beginning or end of the week.

AQUARIUS



Self-education and public speaking will bring success. However, you should not be irritable, especially during the full moon period, as this can lead to conflicts. Avoid excessive stress so as not to worsen your well-being. On weekends, a vacation or a short trip is possible.

PISCES



The week will start with an emotional uplift that can be used for successful business. However, the middle of the week, especially during the full moon period, can bring irritability and emotional swings. Do not make rash decisions, especially in the financial sphere. Better focus on learning and improving relationships with others.