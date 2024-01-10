ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 60549 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107747 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136677 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135267 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174990 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171142 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280817 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178161 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167154 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148810 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102915 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102655 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104649 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 72480 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 45753 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 60549 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280817 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248765 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233899 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259263 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 32794 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136677 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105922 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105927 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122093 views
Actual
Former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes' son Kyrylo may be used by fugitive former Party of Regions members

Former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes' son Kyrylo may be used by fugitive former Party of Regions members

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 194440 views

Kyrylo Kernes, the son of the former mayor of Kharkiv, could be used by pro-Russian figures Muraiev and Azarov Jr. to gain influence in Ukraine.

Kyrylo Kernes, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes, may be used for their own purposes by fugitive former Party of Regions members, in particular Yevhen Muraiev and former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov's son Oleksiy, UNN reports.

Oleksiy Azarov and his family, like pro-Russian politician Yevhen Muraiev, live in Vienna. It is there, as it became known, that Muraiev regularly meets with Kyrylo Kernes, whom he promised the post of "governor of Kharkiv" when he allegedly becomes a Russian protege. As UNN has learned from its own sources, sometimes these meetings are also attended by Oleksiy Azarov. They have been seen together many times.

Yevhen Muraiev has long had close ties to the Azarov family. In particular, he once boasted that after the Revolution of Dignity he allegedly took former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov abroad in his own car. This is not surprising, because when Azarov was still an MP, Muraiev was his assistant.

In addition, the Muraiev and Azarov families have strong business ties. According to media reports, when Yevhen Muraiev's political career became stronger, one of his family companies got a new co-owner - Konstantin Pyvovarov, a confidant of Mykola Azarov. After the Revolution of Dignity, Azarov transferred his Austrian company Garda Handels- und Beteiligungs GmbH, a house in Vienna and villas in Sardinia to Pyvovarov. Subsequently, as part of another rewrite of Azarov's assets, instead of Pivovarov, Muraiev's new partner was an Austrian, Paul Torsten. Later, he disappears from Muraiev's companies, but appears in Russia at the Rusvata company. Alexei Azarov is a partner in this company, holding a 57% stake.

As a reminder, former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, suspected of high treason, publicly supports Russian aggression and has repeatedly stated that "the Nazis have seized power in Ukraine." According to information from journalists, his son Oleksiy Azarov has been a Russian citizen since at least 2017 and continues to actively do business in Russia.

It is worth noting that among these three - Yevhen Muraiev, Oleksiy Azarov and Kyrylo Kernes - only the latter can enter Ukraine freely. Therefore, it is possible that Muraiev and Azarov Jr. may have negotiated with Kyrylo Kernes to make him a "lookout" for their business in Ukraine and are now using him for their own purposes.

Recall

Earlier, political expert Ihor Reiterovych in his commentary for UNN emphasized that Russia does not abandon its intentions to capture Kharkiv and the entire Kharkiv region, although they do not have sufficient resources to do so today. However, the Kremlin is already conducting information attacks to destabilize the situation in the city. In particular, the aggressor country can use people who are abroad, but not in Russia, to undermine the situation in Kharkiv.

According to him, for example, Russia can use civic activists who have traveled abroad and criticize local authorities from there, including local authorities. In his opinion, the story of Kyrylo Kernes, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes, who appeared in the media field only three years later, is very similar.

Also, political analyst Oleksandr Kochetkov saidthat Kyrylo Kernes' statements could be a vivid example of Russian IPSO.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

Contact us about advertising