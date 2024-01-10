Kyrylo Kernes, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes, may be used for their own purposes by fugitive former Party of Regions members, in particular Yevhen Muraiev and former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov's son Oleksiy, UNN reports.

Oleksiy Azarov and his family, like pro-Russian politician Yevhen Muraiev, live in Vienna. It is there, as it became known, that Muraiev regularly meets with Kyrylo Kernes, whom he promised the post of "governor of Kharkiv" when he allegedly becomes a Russian protege. As UNN has learned from its own sources, sometimes these meetings are also attended by Oleksiy Azarov. They have been seen together many times.

Yevhen Muraiev has long had close ties to the Azarov family. In particular, he once boasted that after the Revolution of Dignity he allegedly took former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov abroad in his own car. This is not surprising, because when Azarov was still an MP, Muraiev was his assistant.

In addition, the Muraiev and Azarov families have strong business ties. According to media reports, when Yevhen Muraiev's political career became stronger, one of his family companies got a new co-owner - Konstantin Pyvovarov, a confidant of Mykola Azarov. After the Revolution of Dignity, Azarov transferred his Austrian company Garda Handels- und Beteiligungs GmbH, a house in Vienna and villas in Sardinia to Pyvovarov. Subsequently, as part of another rewrite of Azarov's assets, instead of Pivovarov, Muraiev's new partner was an Austrian, Paul Torsten. Later, he disappears from Muraiev's companies, but appears in Russia at the Rusvata company. Alexei Azarov is a partner in this company, holding a 57% stake.

As a reminder, former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov, suspected of high treason, publicly supports Russian aggression and has repeatedly stated that "the Nazis have seized power in Ukraine." According to information from journalists, his son Oleksiy Azarov has been a Russian citizen since at least 2017 and continues to actively do business in Russia.

It is worth noting that among these three - Yevhen Muraiev, Oleksiy Azarov and Kyrylo Kernes - only the latter can enter Ukraine freely. Therefore, it is possible that Muraiev and Azarov Jr. may have negotiated with Kyrylo Kernes to make him a "lookout" for their business in Ukraine and are now using him for their own purposes.

Recall

Earlier, political expert Ihor Reiterovych in his commentary for UNN emphasized that Russia does not abandon its intentions to capture Kharkiv and the entire Kharkiv region, although they do not have sufficient resources to do so today. However, the Kremlin is already conducting information attacks to destabilize the situation in the city. In particular, the aggressor country can use people who are abroad, but not in Russia, to undermine the situation in Kharkiv.

According to him, for example, Russia can use civic activists who have traveled abroad and criticize local authorities from there, including local authorities. In his opinion, the story of Kyrylo Kernes, the son of former Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes, who appeared in the media field only three years later, is very similar.

Also, political analyst Oleksandr Kochetkov saidthat Kyrylo Kernes' statements could be a vivid example of Russian IPSO.