In the temporarily occupied Mariupol , five children were injured by an explosion of a munition. Three of them are in serious condition, the Mariupol City Council reported, UNN reported.

Details

The tragic event took place in the Left Bank district of the city. It is noted that this was reported by the leader of the so-called "DPR" Pushilin.

The explosion injured three girls aged 10 and 13 and two boys aged 10 and 14. Three children are in serious condition. Two are in moderate condition - the city council said.

The city council said that explosive devices have been used in the occupied city on several occasions. They are found on playgrounds, in yards, on beaches and even in damaged apartments. The situation is particularly acute in the Left Bank district of the city. The Russians have been shelling it particularly densely, but the invaders have not been able to demine it for more than two years of occupation.

Schools in occupied Mariupol plan to produce drones for the “svo” - Resistance