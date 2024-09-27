ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 70293 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103855 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167603 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138150 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143327 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139120 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182478 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112080 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172995 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104749 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Five children exploded on an unexploded ordnance in occupied Mariupol

Five children exploded on an unexploded ordnance in occupied Mariupol

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15215 views

Five children were injured by a munitions explosion in the Livoberezhny district of Mariupol. Three of them are in serious condition. The occupiers have not demined the territory for two years of occupation.

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol , five children were injured by an explosion of a munition. Three of them are in serious condition, the Mariupol City Council reported, UNN reported. 

Details

The tragic event took place in the Left Bank district of the city. It is noted that this was reported by the leader of the so-called "DPR" Pushilin.

The explosion injured three girls aged 10 and 13 and two boys aged 10 and 14. Three children are in serious condition. Two are in moderate condition

- the city council said. 

 The city council said that explosive devices have been used in the occupied city on several occasions. They are found on playgrounds, in yards, on beaches and even in damaged apartments. The situation is particularly acute in the Left Bank district of the city. The Russians have been shelling it particularly densely, but the invaders have not been able to demine it for more than two years of occupation.

Schools in occupied Mariupol plan to produce drones for the “svo” - Resistance26.09.24, 15:44 • 15159 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
mariupolMariupol

Contact us about advertising