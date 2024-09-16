Fire of 1000 square meters localized in Kyiv region - SES

In Kyiv region, rescuers have localized a fire in a warehouse in the Boryspil district, which covered an area of 1000 square meters. The SES units continue to work at the scene of the fire, as reported by UNN journalist.

