Fictitious avoidance of mobilization by ex-advisor to the Minister of Energy: proceedings opened

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the fictitious employment of a former advisor to the Minister of Energy of Ukraine to evade mobilization. UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Law enforcement agencies have launched a pre-trial investigation in a criminal proceeding regarding the fictitious employment of a former advisor to the Minister of Energy of Ukraine, which allowed him to receive a reservation (temporary deferral from mobilization into the Armed Forces) - the statement said.

As previously reported, when he was employed at Cherkasyoblenergo, he initiated an order to introduce remote work, as a result of which he did not perform his duties but received a salary at the company.

After discovering this fact, the Ministry of Energy issued an order to conduct checks on the provision of armor to employees of all energy companies - the statement said.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy appeals to citizens who have objective information about the abuse of reservations in energy companies to report the facts to the hotline of the public reception of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.