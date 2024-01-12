Explosions occurred in occupied Mariupol - Andriushchenko

On Friday morning, January 12, explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol. This was reported by the adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.

"Mariupol. Loudly. All districts of the city. We are finding out the details. Left Bank district - East-North direction," Andriushchenko wrote.

