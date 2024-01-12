Explosions occurred in occupied Mariupol - Andriushchenko
Kyiv • UNN
The explosions were heard throughout Mariupol on January 12, details are being investigated, said Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor.
On Friday morning, January 12, explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol. This was reported by the adviser to the mayor Petro Andriushchenko, UNN reports.
Details
"Mariupol. Loudly. All districts of the city. We are finding out the details. Left Bank district - East-North direction," Andriushchenko wrote.
Andriushchenko: Movement of "Zmiy-Gorynych" systems is recorded in Mariupol11.01.24, 08:29 • 33830 views
Previously
Andriushchenko reported about loud noises in Mariupol