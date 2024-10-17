Exchange rate for October 17: The National Bank lowered the hryvnia by 1 kopeck
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2256 UAH/USD, down 1 kopeck. On the interbank market, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.22-41.25, the euro at UAH 44.89-44.91.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.22 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 44.91 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.50 and sold for UAH 41.10 at the bank
- Euros can be bought for UAH 45.45 and sold for UAH 44.90 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.42-41.49, and the euro at UAH 45.30-45.45.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.22 - 41.25 for the dollar and UAH 44.89-44.91 for the euro, respectively.
Recall
