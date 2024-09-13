ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 114001 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 116760 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 190243 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 149169 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 150420 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141870 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 194300 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112322 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 183545 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104949 views

EU countries issued more than 3.7 million residence permits in 2023, with Ukrainians receiving the most

EU countries issued more than 3.7 million residence permits in 2023, with Ukrainians receiving the most

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29971 views

In 2023, EU countries issued more than 3.7 million residence permits for foreigners. Ukrainians received the most - 307,313 permits, followed by Belarusians and Indians.

In 2023, EU countries issued more than 3.7 million residence permits for citizens of other states, including 307,313 permits for Ukrainians, UNN reports from Deutsche Welle.

According to Eurostat, in 2023, more than 3.7 million residence permits were issued for citizens of other countries.

Ukrainians ranked first in terms of the number of issued permits among citizens of other countries, having received 307,313 residence permits. 

The second place was taken by Belarusians with 281,279 permits, and the third position was taken by citizens of India with 207,966 permits. 

The Russians were in seventh place, having received 115,651 first-time EU residence permits.

Among the EU countries that have issued the most first-time residence permits, Poland (642,789), Germany (586,144), and Spain (548,697) are leading the way. As for Russians, Germany, Spain and Cyprus issued the most permits to them.

Recall 

Estonia is changing the conditions for paying compensation for rent for Ukrainian refugees. Starting from this Wednesday, September 11, the country's Social Insurance Department will provide one-time rental assistance only to Ukrainian refugees who have recently arrived in Estonia. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the WorldOur people abroad

