EU countries issued more than 3.7 million residence permits in 2023, with Ukrainians receiving the most

In 2023, EU countries issued more than 3.7 million residence permits for citizens of other states, including 307,313 permits for Ukrainians, UNN reports from Deutsche Welle.

According to Eurostat, in 2023, more than 3.7 million residence permits were issued for citizens of other countries.

Ukrainians ranked first in terms of the number of issued permits among citizens of other countries, having received 307,313 residence permits.

The second place was taken by Belarusians with 281,279 permits, and the third position was taken by citizens of India with 207,966 permits.

The Russians were in seventh place, having received 115,651 first-time EU residence permits.

Among the EU countries that have issued the most first-time residence permits, Poland (642,789), Germany (586,144), and Spain (548,697) are leading the way. As for Russians, Germany, Spain and Cyprus issued the most permits to them.

Recall

Estonia is changing the conditions for paying compensation for rent for Ukrainian refugees. Starting from this Wednesday, September 11, the country's Social Insurance Department will provide one-time rental assistance only to Ukrainian refugees who have recently arrived in Estonia.