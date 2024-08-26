Enemy strikes at Kharkiv - RMA

Russian troops are striking at Kharkiv, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov on Telegram, explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

"More explosions in the city," Terekhov added later.

"A second explosion," the RMA head confirmed in Telegram.

"Occupants continue to strike at Kharkiv! [Stay in shelters," Sinegubov said.

Ukrainian Air Force reports activity of 11 Russian Tu-95MS