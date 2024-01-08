Enemy conducted at least four attacks on Kharkiv

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that this morning the enemy struck at least four times in Kharkiv, UNN reports .

"The occupants struck at least 4 times in Kharkiv. The type of weapons is being established. At the moment there are no casualties. The information is being updated," he said at 7.38 am on January 8.

He also said that in the town of Zmiyiv, Chuhuiv district, a private house was hit.

"Doctors are providing assistance to two victims, according to preliminary data, two more people are under the rubble. Emergency services are working at the scene," said Sinegubov.