During Russia's night attack 3 enemy targets were destroyed in Khmelnitsky region

In the Khmelnitsky region, the air defense forces shot down 3 enemy targets during an air alert at night, no casualties or damage was reported, chairman of the Khmelnitsky RMA Serhiy Tyurin said on Saturday.

Tonight, during the "Air alert" signal, our air defense forces destroyed 3 enemy targets. Places where the wreckage falls are being established - Tyurin said in Telegram.

According to him, so far there have been no complaints about the injured, dead and property damage.