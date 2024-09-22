Due to the operation in the Kursk region, Russians are increasing the use of ammunition on their territory

The Ukrainian defense forces are forcing the Russians to use significant resources on their own territory. Over the past two days, Russian troops have dropped more guided aerial bombs on the Kursk region than on the Sumy region. This was stated by the spokesman for the Siversk military unit Vadym Mysnyk during a telethon, UNN reports .

"If we look at the statistics for the last two days: the enemy dropped 17 SAMs on the territory of Sumy region the day before last, and 21 SAMs on the territory of Kursk region controlled by the Defense Forces. Over the past day, the figure was 13 against 31. We can see how the transfer of hostilities to the territory of Russia is having an impact," said Mysnyk.

According to him, the enemy is forced to spend its arsenals and capabilities on its territory.

