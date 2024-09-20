Driver fell asleep at the wheel and collided with a truck on the Kyiv-Chop highway

An accident recently occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway: a Volkswagen driver fell asleep at the wheel and collided with a MAN truck, the driver of the car was hospitalized, the Kyiv Region Main Police Department reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

Recently, the Bucha District Police Department received a report that an accident with an injured driver had occurred on the Kyiv-Chop highway.

As law enforcement officers have preliminarily established, the 51-year-old Volkswagen driver, a resident of Sumy region, fell asleep at the wheel and collided with a MAN truck.

As a result of the accident, the driver of the car was injured and taken to the hospital.

Kyiv police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

