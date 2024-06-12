Dovbyk is the best player of Girona football club

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 13899 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132315 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137717 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227286 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167911 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161845 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146775 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213954 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112807 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200727 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101142 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 45374 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 54456 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101218 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 78311 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227286 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213954 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200727 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226988 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214519 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 78311 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101218 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156140 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155010 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158883 views
Dovbyk is the best player of Girona football club

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14263 views

Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk was named Girona's best player in the 2023/24 season, as the Ukrainian became La Liga's top scorer with 24 goals and 8 assists.

"Girona, the Spanish football team from the city of the same name in the province of Catalonia, has recognized Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk as the best player of the team - in the 2023/24 season, the Ukrainian became the top scorer in La Liga. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian Football Association.

Details

Artem Dovbyk is recognized as Girona's best player of the 2023/24 season! Congratulations to our striker

- notes the Football Association.

The Ukrainian striker had an unforgettable campaign in Girona. Dovbyk has become one of the most outstanding discoveries and one of the most significant players in La Liga. His 24 goals and eight assists, as well as the fact that he won the Picici Trophy (an award given by the Spanish sports newspaper Marca to the top scorer of each season of the Spanish league - ed.), played an important role in making the chords of the Champions League anthem sound in the city next season, according to the Spanish media.

Recall

Artem Dovbyk, a striker for Girona and the Ukraine national team, became the top scorer of the Spanish La Liga seasonwith 24 goals in 36 matches, matching Andriy Shevchenko's achievement for Ukrainians in the top 5 European leagues.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports

Contact us about advertising