"Girona, the Spanish football team from the city of the same name in the province of Catalonia, has recognized Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk as the best player of the team - in the 2023/24 season, the Ukrainian became the top scorer in La Liga. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian Football Association.

Artem Dovbyk is recognized as Girona's best player of the 2023/24 season! Congratulations to our striker - notes the Football Association.

The Ukrainian striker had an unforgettable campaign in Girona. Dovbyk has become one of the most outstanding discoveries and one of the most significant players in La Liga. His 24 goals and eight assists, as well as the fact that he won the Picici Trophy (an award given by the Spanish sports newspaper Marca to the top scorer of each season of the Spanish league - ed.), played an important role in making the chords of the Champions League anthem sound in the city next season, according to the Spanish media.

Artem Dovbyk, a striker for Girona and the Ukraine national team, became the top scorer of the Spanish La Liga seasonwith 24 goals in 36 matches, matching Andriy Shevchenko's achievement for Ukrainians in the top 5 European leagues.