Disappeared while swimming with his brother on the Cheremosh River: divers found the body of a 17-year-old boy

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89388 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99828 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117673 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188162 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232628 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142841 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368793 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181688 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149594 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197886 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63786 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71858 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97919 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83858 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29700 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 89389 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 84106 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 99830 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98174 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117676 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 162 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3666 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11384 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13045 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17100 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Disappeared while swimming with his brother on the Cheremosh River: divers found the body of a 17-year-old boy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14941 views

In the Cheremosh River in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, divers found the body of a 17-year-old boy who disappeared while swimming with his brother on June 20.

Disappeared while swimming with his brother on the Cheremosh River: divers found the body of a 17-year-old boy

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, divers found the body of a 17-year-old boy who disappeared on the Cheremosh River on June 20 while swimming with his brother, the state emergency service in the region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

Since Thursday evening, the search continued for a teenager who disappeared from view while swimming on a pond on June 20 in the evening in the village of Zavalye, Kolomyia district. "on that day, two brothers went swimming on the river, the older guy, being in the water, lost his balance and fell into the water, after which the current carried him to a greater depth, where the latter disappeared from view," the State Emergency Service said.

"This morning, divers found the body of a teenager in the Cheremosh River, and handed it over to the police," the rescuers said.

Police officers and the local population also joined the search. The survey of the territory was carried out using UAVs. At the scene of the incident, the psychology of the main department worked, which provided the necessary psychological assistance to the relatives of the missing young man.

The body of a 15-year-old boy who disappeared two days ago on the Dniester was found in Bukovyna14.06.24, 23:56 • 18914 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31