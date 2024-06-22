Disappeared while swimming with his brother on the Cheremosh River: divers found the body of a 17-year-old boy

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, divers found the body of a 17-year-old boy who disappeared on the Cheremosh River on June 20 while swimming with his brother, the state emergency service in the region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

Since Thursday evening, the search continued for a teenager who disappeared from view while swimming on a pond on June 20 in the evening in the village of Zavalye, Kolomyia district. "on that day, two brothers went swimming on the river, the older guy, being in the water, lost his balance and fell into the water, after which the current carried him to a greater depth, where the latter disappeared from view," the State Emergency Service said.

"This morning, divers found the body of a teenager in the Cheremosh River, and handed it over to the police," the rescuers said.

Police officers and the local population also joined the search. The survey of the territory was carried out using UAVs. At the scene of the incident, the psychology of the main department worked, which provided the necessary psychological assistance to the relatives of the missing young man.

