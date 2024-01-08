Defense forces repel over fifty attacks in the south and east - Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff

Over fifty combat engagements took place over the past day. The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the current situation at the front, UNN reports.

Within the last day, 55 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 55 missile and 16 air strikes, fired 16 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas. - the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement.

The Ukrainian military notes that the enemy systematically ignores the laws and customs of war and strikes both military and civilian targets. The occupiers are actively using tactical aircraft and FPV quadcopters, and conducting assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.

The enemy maintains a military presence in the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions. Enemy subversive reconnaissance groups are operating there, and Russians are systematically shelling border settlements. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes that in this direction, the occupiers are increasing the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupyansk sector, the Russians unsuccessfully launched five offensives to improve their tactical position near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our defenders repelled an enemy attack east of Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Klishchiyivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled the occupants three times. In particular, in the areas of Avdiivka, Severne and Tonenke. And 14 more times on the same day near Pervomayske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. On Monday, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our troops 7 times.

The Zaporizhzhia sector was also marked by provocations. Ukrainian defense forces repelled six enemy attacks south of Chervone, west of Verbove and north of Novoprokopivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the Russians do not abandon their intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The enemy made nine unsuccessful assault operations over the past day, but Ukrainian troops continue to hold their positions and inflict significant losses on the enemy.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also said that on Monday our missile troops discovered and destroyed two enemy ammunition depots.